Nagpur: Man drowns in lake during picnic
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 22-05-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 22:11 IST
- Country:
- India
A man drowned in Zilpi lake in Nagpur while clicking pictures during a picnic, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place on Friday evening and the deceased has been identified as Ravindra Jageshwar Gaidhane (38), a resident of Beltarodi here. The body of the man was fished out on Saturday morning and an accidental death case has been registered, the Hingna police station official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagpur
- Beltarodi
- Hingna
- Ravindra Jageshwar Gaidhane
Advertisement
ALSO READ
President Kovind to inaugurate permanent campus of IIM Nagpur Sunday
Nagpur: President on Maha visit
Hit-and-run: Bicyclist killed by speeding 4-wheeler in Nagpur
President Kovind to inaugurate permanent campus of IIM Nagpur today
At IIM-Nagpur, President Kovind underlines need for knowledge sharing