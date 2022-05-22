Left Menu

Nagpur: Man drowns in lake during picnic

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 22-05-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 22:11 IST
A man drowned in Zilpi lake in Nagpur while clicking pictures during a picnic, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday evening and the deceased has been identified as Ravindra Jageshwar Gaidhane (38), a resident of Beltarodi here. The body of the man was fished out on Saturday morning and an accidental death case has been registered, the Hingna police station official said.

