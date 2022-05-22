Report: Gunfire injures man in NYC subway; suspect at large
A man opened fire on a moving New York subway train Sunday, striking another man in the chest, police said. The suspect is at large.The shooting came shortly before noon on a Q train in Manhattan just before arrival at the Canal Street station, WNBC-TV reported.Police were searching for a suspect.Recent subway crime has set New Yorkers on edge.
The shooting came shortly before noon on a Q train in Manhattan just before arrival at the Canal Street station, WNBC-TV reported.
Police were searching for a suspect.
Recent subway crime has set New Yorkers on edge. A man last month set off smoke grenades on a Brooklyn train and shot 10 people.(AP) RUP RUP
