US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz
U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to target Iran's power plants if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours. This comes amidst heightened tensions, with Iran launching missiles reaching European capitals and targeting U.S.-UK military bases. Israeli cities faced Iranian strikes, resulting in casualties.
President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran on Saturday, threatening to obliterate the country's power infrastructure if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours. This move marks a significant increase in hostilities, following his earlier remarks about de-escalating the conflict.
Iranian forces have launched long-range missiles for the first time, extending the threat beyond the Middle East. Missiles were fired towards the U.S.-UK military base in Diego Garcia, causing concerns among European nations as their capitals fall within the missiles' range. Israeli military confirmed the missile strikes, which could potentially escalate the ongoing conflict.
In a series of attacks, Iran targeted southern Israeli cities, leading to numerous injuries, including children. The Revolutionary Guards stated these were aimed at military installations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the nation's resolve in defending itself as tensions simmer in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Iranian strikes near Israel's main nuclear research centre injure dozens, rescue services say, reports AP.
Middle East Conflict: Rising Fatalities Amidst Iran, U.S., and Israel Clashes
Kerala Government Seeks Authenticity of Keralite's Death in Israel
Missile Strikes Near Israeli Nuclear Research Centre Spark Concerns
Middle East Tensions Intensify: Iran and Israel Trade Strikes