Taiwan foreign ministry thanks Biden for reaffirming safety commitment

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 23-05-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 13:43 IST
Taiwan's foreign ministry thanked U.S. support on Monday after U.S. President Joe Biden said Washington would defend Taiwan militarily if Beijing invaded the democratic island.

The ministry said it welcomed and thanked Biden and the U.S. government for reaffirming their commitment to Taiwan, adding that the government will continue to boost its defense and deepen cooperation with countries including the United States and Japan to protect its safety.

