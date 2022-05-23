Left Menu

3 of gang held for blackmail, extortion in Faridabad

Though he was scared for a few days, he called the police on May 22, following which an FIR was registered at SGM Nagar police station.We are questioning the accused and conducting raids to nab the mastermind behind the gang, inspector Malik, who led the crime branch that apprehended the accused, said.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 23-05-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 19:29 IST
Faridabad police on Monday busted a gang that allegedly lured victims through a dating app for gay people, recorded their objectionable videos and blackmailed them.

The police said they nabbed three men Vishal (22), Karan (19) and Punit alias Pony (23), all residents of Gandhi colony, Faridabad. The masterminds of the gang Rakesh alias Bidi and Jaibir alias Vicky Chandela are absconding and raids are being conducted to thwart them, they said.

''The accused used an app called 'Grinder' that connects lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) people. They would lure men, call them at their place, make obscene videos and then the victim would be held at gunpoint and robbed,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police, NIT, Nitesh Aggarwal said, explaining the gang's modus operandi.

Despite being robbed, the victims would not lodge a complaint against the accused fearing ''embarrassment'', the DCP said.

On May 11, the gang targeted a resident of NIT and fleeced him out of Rs 3 lakh. Though he was scared for a few days, he called the police on May 22, following which an FIR was registered at SGM Nagar police station.

''We are questioning the accused and conducting raids to nab the mastermind behind the gang,'' inspector Malik, who led the crime branch that apprehended the accused, said.

