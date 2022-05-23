LG visits Kashmiri Pandits' Sheikhpora camp in J-K's Budgam
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited the Sheikhpora migrant camp where Kashmiri Pandit employees have been protesting for the past over a week in the wake of the killing of Rahul Bhat on May 14, officials said.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-05-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 21:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited the Sheikhpora migrant camp where Kashmiri Pandit employees have been protesting for the past over a week in the wake of the killing of Rahul Bhat on May 14, officials said. Sinha reached Sheikhpora in central Kashmir's Budgam district on Monday evening where he interacted with the protesting employees and listened to their demands, they said. Top officials from the police and civil administration were present during the LG's interaction.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir Lieutenant
- Kashmiri Pandit
- Budgam
- Sinha
- Sheikhpora
- Kashmir
- Manoj Sinha
Advertisement
ALSO READ
J&K administration committed to preserving ancient cultural, religious sites: LG Sinha
Three from UP die in cloudburst in J-K's Budgam
Kashmiri Pandit killing: Satish Tikoo's family files fresh plea to place on record Bitta Karate's video confession as proof
J-K: 3 killed in cloudburst in Budgam
Govt employee shot at, injured by gunmen inside his office in Budgam district of JK