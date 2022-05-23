Left Menu

LG visits Kashmiri Pandits' Sheikhpora camp in J-K's Budgam

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited the Sheikhpora migrant camp where Kashmiri Pandit employees have been protesting for the past over a week in the wake of the killing of Rahul Bhat on May 14, officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-05-2022 21:13 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited the Sheikhpora migrant camp where Kashmiri Pandit employees have been protesting for the past over a week in the wake of the killing of Rahul Bhat on May 14, officials said. Sinha reached Sheikhpora in central Kashmir's Budgam district on Monday evening where he interacted with the protesting employees and listened to their demands, they said. Top officials from the police and civil administration were present during the LG's interaction.

