Some 20 countries commit new security aid for Ukraine, Pentagon chief says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-05-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 22:18 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday that some 20 countries had announced new security assistance packages for Ukraine during a virtual meeting with allies aimed at coordinating arms for Kyiv.
Those who announced new packages included Italy, Denmark, Greece, Norway and Poland, Austin told reporters. Denmark would provide a harpoon launcher and missiles to defend Ukraine's coast, Austain added.
