Some 20 countries commit new security aid for Ukraine, Pentagon chief says

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday that some 20 countries had announced new security assistance packages for Ukraine during a virtual meeting with allies aimed at coordinating arms for Kyiv.

Those who announced new packages included Italy, Denmark, Greece, Norway and Poland, Austin told reporters. Denmark would provide a harpoon launcher and missiles to defend Ukraine's coast, Austain added.

