NGT seeks report on unregulated extraction of water from Mussoorie Lake

The National Green Tribunal NGT has sought a report on a plea alleging unregulated extraction of water from the Mussoorie Lake by private hotels in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel said unregulated withdrawal of water from the lake can certainly affect the natural water cycle and environmental functions performed by it.We have considered the matter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 13:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a report on a plea alleging unregulated extraction of water from the Mussoorie Lake by private hotels in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel said unregulated withdrawal of water from the lake can certainly affect the natural water cycle and environmental functions performed by it.

''We have considered the matter. Unregulated withdrawal of water from the lake can certainly affect natural water cycle and environmental functions performed by the Lake – recharge of ground water aquifer habitat to aquatic and semi aquatic plants and animals, quality of water,'' the bench also comprising Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Arun Kumar Tyagi, said.

''Thus, it appears to be necessary to ascertain factual position and remedial action taken by the statutory regulators,'' it said.

The tribunal constituted a committee comprising officials of Central Pollution Control Board, Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board, Dehradun District Magistrate and State Wetland Authority.

The factual and action taken report may be filed with the tribunal within two months by e-mail, it said. The matter is listed for next hearing on July 25.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Kartik Sharma against unregulated withdrawal of water from Mussoorie Lake by Hotel Jaypee Residency in Mussoorie and others.

