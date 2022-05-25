Germany says its policy on China is under development
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-05-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 17:15 IST
Germany is concerned about the human rights situation in China's Xinjiang region, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday, urging China to be transparent. Western states and rights groups accuse Xinjiang authorities of detaining and torturing Uyghurs and other minorities in camps. Beijing denies the accusations and describes the camps as vocational training facilities to combat religious extremism.
Berlin's China policy "is under development," the spokesperson told a regular government news conference.
