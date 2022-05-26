Turkey says border military operations are security necessity
Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 22:34 IST
Turkish military operations being carried out now and in the future on its southern borders do not target neighbours' sovereignty but are necessary for Turkey's security, the country's National Security Council said on Thursday.
The statement, after a three-hour meeting, followed President Tayyip Erdogan's declaration on Monday that Ankara would soon launch new military operations on its southern borders to combat terrorist threats there.
