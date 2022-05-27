Left Menu

Brazil invites election observers on record scale as Bolsonaro stirs doubts

Brazil is preparing to receive a record number of international observers for its October election, according to electoral authorities and participating organizations, amid a polarized presidential race in which President Jair Bolsonaro has questioned the reliability of electronic voting machines. Bolsonaro's government objected to an invitation last month extended by Brazilian electoral authorities to the European Union to send observers for the first time, sinking that proposal.

Reuters | Brasília | Updated: 27-05-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 12:30 IST
Brazil invites election observers on record scale as Bolsonaro stirs doubts
Flag of Brazil (representative image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil is preparing to receive a record number of international observers for its October election, according to electoral authorities and participating organizations, amid a polarized presidential race in which President Jair Bolsonaro has questioned the reliability of electronic voting machines.

Bolsonaro's government objected to an invitation last month extended by Brazilian electoral authorities to the European Union to send observers for the first time, sinking that proposal. But the parliament of South American trade bloc Mercosur, known as Parlasur, will send a formal observer mission for the first time, as will the U.S.-based Carter Center and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES).

The 34-nation Organization of American States also will send more observers than it did in 2018 when Bolsonaro was elected. "We don't know the size of the mission yet, that will depend on the money available, but we intend to make it bigger," said a source at the hemispheric forum in Washington, requesting anonymity to comment on preliminary discussions. "In 2018, there were 40 observers and we want to exceed that number."

Bolsonaro, a far-right populist, gave vocal support to former U.S. President Donald Trump's baseless allegations of fraud in the 2020 election. He has raised similar doubts about Brazil's electronic voting system, calling it liable for fraud, without providing evidence. Those allegations, along with Bolsonaro's criticism of the electoral authorities who defend Brazil's voting systems, have raised concerns he might not accept defeat by his leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is leading in opinion polls.

"For this reason we are inviting, in an unprecedented way, all international organizations and specialized centers to act as observers of our election," Edson Fachin, head of Brazil's Superior Electoral Court (TSE) said last week. "We are aiming for more than 100 international observers during the electoral process," said Fachin, one of a rotating set of Supreme Court justices running the TSE this year.

Parlor was invited by the TSE to send representatives for the 2018 election as foreign guests. This year, it will send an official election observation mission for the first time, according to the mission's director Alexandre Andreatta. He said the mission would have between 10 and 20 members.

The Carter Center, which has been a pioneer of international election observation since the 1980s, said it will send an exploratory mission to Brazil in June to study the possibility of observing the October vote, a spokesperson said. The Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries has confirmed it will send election observers, Fachin said, and the Global Network on Electoral Justice, a pro-democracy organization, has been invited to do so, Fachin said. European electoral authorities have been invited as guests, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global
3
NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to send astronauts to the Moon

NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022