Cricket Legends Venture into European T20 Premier League

In a surprising move, Indian cricket legends Rahul Dravid and Ravichandran Ashwin have joined forces with an Indian consortium to acquire a franchise in the European T20 Premier League. According to BBC Sport, the consortium successfully negotiated for the Glasgow-based team, adding a significant name to the league's lineup.

The league is also witnessing bustling investment activity with South African investors, led by former cricket greats Faf du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen, and Jonty Rhodes, expected to purchase a Rotterdam-based team. These developments are part of a larger expansion plan, which has already seen franchises in Amsterdam, Belfast, and Edinburgh sold to Australian and New Zealand investors.

Ashwin's involvement remains a closely watched narrative, especially after his recovery from a knee injury that kept him from participating in Australia's Big Bash League. Meanwhile, Dravid's return to Scottish cricket, where he previously played, marks a nostalgic homecoming and a strategic business decision in the flourishing global franchise league market.

