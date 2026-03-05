Left Menu

European Earnings Dip: Worst Quarter in Two Years for Blue-Chip Giants

European blue-chip companies are facing their worst earnings season in two years, with a sharper decline in revenues anticipated. Despite challenges, approximately 56% of companies have exceeded market estimates. However, U.S. blue-chips are outperforming their European counterparts, showcasing a 14% growth in earnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:58 IST
European Earnings Dip: Worst Quarter in Two Years for Blue-Chip Giants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European blue-chip companies are enduring their most challenging earnings season in two years, according to the latest LSEG I/B/E/S data released on Thursday. Analysts had previously predicted a slight 0.1% decline, but now forecast a 0.4% drop in year-on-year earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The outlook for revenues has suffered significantly, with a projected year-on-year decline of 4.2%, up from last week's 2% figure. Despite these challenges, over half of the companies that have reported earnings have surpassed market expectations.

Meanwhile, U.S. counterparts are performing robustly, with S&P 500 earnings growth topping 14%. Deutsche Bank analysts predict European earnings may rebound in the year's second half, gradually closing the gap on U.S. growth.

TRENDING

1
Gurugram's Holi Crackdown: 80 Drivers Challaned for Drunk Driving

Gurugram's Holi Crackdown: 80 Drivers Challaned for Drunk Driving

 India
2
SastaSundar Expands Hybrid Healthcare Model to Boost Accessibility

SastaSundar Expands Hybrid Healthcare Model to Boost Accessibility

 India
3
Wall Street Tumbles Amid Middle East Tensions

Wall Street Tumbles Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
4
Won't be surprised if governor Bose came under pressure from Union home minister for political reasons before Bengal polls: Mamata Banerjee.

Won't be surprised if governor Bose came under pressure from Union home mini...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026