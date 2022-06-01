Left Menu

Chinese military says it conducted readiness patrol around island of Taiwan

The Chinese military said on Wednesday it had conducted in recent days a combat readiness patrol in the sea and airspace around the island of Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 01-06-2022 06:52 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 06:52 IST
The Chinese military said on Wednesday it had conducted in recent days a combat readiness patrol in the sea and airspace around the island of Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory. The troops have continually strengthened their training and preparedness for war, and will thwart any interference by external forces or ploy seeking "Taiwan independence", according to a statement from the Chinese military.

Taiwan on Monday reported the largest incursion since January by China's air force in its air defence zone. The island's defence ministry said Taiwanese fighters scrambled to warn away 30 aircraft in the latest uptick in tensions.

