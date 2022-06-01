Hyderabad police thrash drunkard for 'creating nuisance'

Left Menu

Hyderabad Police thrashed a person who appeared to be drunk and was reportedly creating a "nuisance".

ANI | Kulsumpura (Hyderabad) | Updated: 01-06-2022 09:48 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 09:34 IST
Hyderabad Police thrashed a person who appeared to be drunk and was reportedly creating a "nuisance". The Kulsumpura Inspector, T Ashok Kumar, said, "a person was making nuisance on the road under Kulsumpura police station limits, as we received a call from locals stating that a person is troubling people on the road. Immediately, we reached the spot and we saw that the person was in drunken condition and was misbehaving with people on the road."

"So our police station staff took him to the Osmania Hospital. Even there, he was making a nuisance and troubling others inside the hospital. He again tried to fight against the constable who was present there, then he reacted and beat the drunken person to calm him," he added. The Inspector further confirmed that the constable who got beaten by the drunkard is not originally from the Kulsumpura police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

