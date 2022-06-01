Left Menu

Fire in building leaves couple dead

PTI | Jhansi | Updated: 01-06-2022 09:59 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 09:52 IST
Fire in building leaves couple dead
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a building here in the early hours of Wednesday, leaving an elderly couple dead, police said. The blaze in the four-story building, housing a shop and residence, broke out at around 4 am probably due to a short circuit, Superintendent of Police, Jhansi, Vivek Tripathi said.

Due to the fire, some LPG cylinders also exploded and the blaze engulfed the entire building and trapped the owner Sriram Agarwal (70), and his wife Shanti Devi (65).

While the couple died, some other family members were injured and rushed to a hospital.

A team of the fire department doused the blaze.

A detailed probe is on in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to beat A's; Tennis-'Angry' Murray likens Texas school shooting survivor's experience to his own and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to be...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022