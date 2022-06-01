Left Menu

Germany to send IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine -Scholz

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-06-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 14:05 IST
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany will supply Ukraine with the IRIS-T medium-range surface-to-air defence system, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, following pleas from Kyiv as well as German opposition parties to step up heavy weapons deliveries to the country.

"We have been delivering continuously since the beginning of the war," Scholz said on Wednesday, pointing to more than 15 million rounds of ammunition, 100,000 hand grenades and over 5,000 anti-tank mines sent to Ukraine since Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24.

"Most recently, the government has decided that we will deliver the most modern air defence system that Germany has in the form of the IRIS-T," Scholz told lawmakers in the Bundestag.

