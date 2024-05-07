Germany's Scholz: China must play bigger role in poorer nations' debt

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that he spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his trip to Beijing about China's role in helping poor countries with their debt burdens.

"It is clear that China, as one of the largest creditors, must play a greater role overall in order to reduce the debt burden of the poorest countries in the long term," said Scholz during a speech at the Global Solutions Summit in Berlin.

