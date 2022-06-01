Left Menu

Man crushed to death by three in UP's Muzaffarnagar

The three fled the spot leaving the car and the animals behind, police said.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 01-06-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 14:06 IST
Man crushed to death by three in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old man was crushed under a car here by three unknown persons who were trying to escape after stealing his goats, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday night at Kairana town in Shamli district, they said, adding that the deceased has been identified as Rashid.

Police said Rashid was crushed to death by miscreants who were trying to escape the spot with his three goats in a car.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's son Nazim, his father was crushed under the car when he tried to stop the miscreants and get back the goats. The three fled the spot leaving the car and the animals behind, police said. According to Circle Officer Jitender Kumar, a case has been registered in this regard against the unidentified persons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to beat A's; Tennis-'Angry' Murray likens Texas school shooting survivor's experience to his own and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to be...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022