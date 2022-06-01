Left Menu

Soccer-French government says "there was no drama" at soccer final, despite crowd trouble

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-06-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 16:09 IST
Soccer-French government says "there was no drama" at soccer final, despite crowd trouble
Olivia Gregoire Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • France

The French government said on Wednesday that "there was no drama" at last weekend's Champions League soccer final in Paris, which was marred by crowd trouble, as it faces mounting criticism over its handling of the showpiece match.

"We could have handled it better but there was no drama," government spokesperson Olivia Gregoire told reporters.

The May 28 match at the Stade de France, in which Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0, was delayed by more than half an hour after police tried to hold off people attempting to force their way into the ground. Some fans, including children, were tear-gassed by French riot police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022