Delhi HC adjourned bail plea hearing of Sharjeel Imam in inflammatory speech case

The Delhi High court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on the bail plea of Sharjeel Imam in a case involving alleged inflammatory speech in the Jamia area in December 2019 against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 17:30 IST
The Delhi High court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on the bail plea of Sharjeel Imam in a case involving alleged inflammatory speech in the Jamia area in December 2019 against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Justice AK Mendiratta adjourned the hearing on the bail plea after the Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad sought an adjournment. He submitted that the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) is to argue in this case and he is not available.

The bench listed the matter for July 26. Advocate Tanvir Ahmed Mir argued that Sharjeel Imam is in custody for the last month. This case involved the section related to Sedition and promoting enmity between groups by disturbing communal harmony.

He also submitted that the Supreme Court has stayed the proceedings in Sedition cases. In these circumstances, the petitioner should be granted bail. The counsel for the petitioner also submitted that the Allahabad High court while granting bail in a matter connected with the alleged speech at Aligarh Muslim University has said that the speech was not an incitement to violence.

The bench after hearing the submission said that this case involved the alleged speech. Other bail matters are under consideration. So in view of the cascading effect of the speech, it would be appropriate to hear the matter at length, the bench said. This case pertains to the FIR registered for an alleged inflammatory speech at Jamila. This case was registered in New Friends Colony.

The lower court had denied bail to Sharjeel. He had challenged the order before the Delhi High court. He had filed a petition through Advocate Ahmad Ibrahim and Talib Mustafa. The petitioner had moved an application in the petition after the supreme court's recent direction on Sedition law.

The Delhi High court had on May 17, 2022, granted the last opportunity to file a response on the petition. (ANI)

