Left Menu

Sujoy Lal Thaosen takes over as SSB DG

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 19:36 IST
Sujoy Lal Thaosen takes over as SSB DG
  • Country:
  • India

IPS officer Sujoy Lal Thaosen on Wednesday took charge as the new director general (DG) of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), which guards Indian frontiers with Nepal and Bhutan.

Thaosen, a 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, was handed over the baton by officiating DG and ITBP chief Sanjay Arora at the headquarters of the force in R K Puram.

He was accorded a guard of honour, after which senior SSB officers briefed him, a senior official said.

Serving as a special DG in the BSF till now, Thaosen (58) is the 21st head of the SSB that guards unfenced Indian borders with Nepal (1,751 km) and Bhutan (699 km), apart from rendering a variety of internal security duties like conducting anti-Naxal operations.

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had on Tuesday issued orders for the appointment of the officer to the top SSB post that had been lying vacant since the retirement of Kumar Rajesh Chandra in December last year.

Arora has been holding the additional charge of the SSB since then.

As per the ACC order issued by the Personnel Ministry, Thaosen has been appointed as the SSB DG ''up to 30.11.2023, i.e. date of his superannuation or till further orders whichever is earlier''.

The officer earlier served in the Special Protection Group (SPG), which protects the prime minister, for almost nine years, apart from serving with the United Nations in Bosnia and Herzegovina during 1999-2000.

A Phd from Ujjain University, Thaosen has served in various capacities in his cadre state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022