Father of 2 held for abducting college student in Gurugram

A 30-year-old father of two was arrested for allegedly abducting a college student at gun point from outside her college in broad daylight, police said on Wednesday.

Rahul alias Charanjit, a resident of Badha village, was stalking the girl for the last few days after she had spurned his advances. His accomplice Manas is absconding, police said.

The student was rescued within two hours of the incident that took place around 2.30 pm on Tuesday. Police also seized the car used in the crime and a revolver along with six cartridges.

Rahul, a property dealer, was arrested late Tuesday and produced in a city court on Wednesday. He was sent to judicial custody while police are searching for his accomplice.

The victim is a BA first-year student at the Government Girls College in sector 14 and lives with her parents at a housing society in sector 82, police said.

According to the complaint filed by her, she had stepped out of the college along with her friend when Rahul and his associate came there in a car and abducted her at gunpoint.

Her friend dialled 112 for police assistance and two police teams located Rahul’s car and gave chase. As the accused saw police, they dropped the girl at Rampur flyover on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway and fled the spot.

''When I cried for help, Rahul threatened to kill me and broke my mobile phone,” the student told police.

An FIR was registered against the duo under section 323 (causing hurt), 354-D (stalking), 365 (kidnap), 366 (abducting woman with intent to marry against her will), 506 (criminal intimidation), 427 (causing damage), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act at the Civil Lines Police Station.

