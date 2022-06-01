International-level furniture cluster to come up near Mangaluru: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said an international-level furniture cluster that would provide ample employment opportunities for youth would come up near Mangaluru, over 50 km from here. The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the Enneole Hole Lift Irrigation project in Karkala taluk.

“It has been decided to establish a green energy industrial hub in the coastal region. The international-level furniture cluster providing ample employment opportunity for the youth is to come up near Mangaluru. Approval for it will be given soon,” Bommai said.

According to him, the work on the project would start this year itself. A tourism circuit connecting the ancient Jain Masadis in Karkala and other tourist spots in the region would be developed, Bommai said.

He added that beach tourism and pilgrimage tourism would be taken up in a big way for development this year in the coastal region. Stating that a textile park would be set up in Karkala, Bommai said the Ministers have been instructed to make the districts in the region modern and developed. He added that supplementary programmes in this regard have been formulated in the budget. The Chief Minister said the work on expansion of Karwar and Mangaluru ports has been taken up while grants have been provided for developing eight fishing harbours. “A project to provide deep-sea fishing boats has been implemented. These initiatives will boost the economy of the coastal region,'' Bommai said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)