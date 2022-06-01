BRIEF-German minister says must stop inflation leading to recession
Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 20:32 IST
June 1 (Reuters) -
* GERMAN ECONOMY MINISTER HABECK SAYS WE MUST STOP INFLATION FROM LEADING TO RECESSION, AND WE MUST RETAIN BUYING POWER
* GERMAN ECONOMY MINISTER HABECK SAYS RETAINING BUYING POWER WITH STATE MEASURES LESSENS PRESSURE ON COLLECTIVE WAGE AGREEMENTS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement