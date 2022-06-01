Training police, setting up helplines suggested at NCW consultation on women deserted in NRI marriages

Conducting training programmes for agencies and police officers dealing with women deserted in NRI marriage, setting up a national helpline for victims and informing them about various schemes were among deliberations held at a consultation organised by the NCW. The National Commission for Women organised the consultation on 'Transnational Access to Justice to Women Deserted in NRI Marriages: Policy & Procedural Gaps' to bring together all stakeholders designated to provide relief to Indian women deserted by their NRI husbands on one platform and to deliberate upon the challenges and technical issues faced in dealing with NRI matrimonial cases. Some of the important suggestions made by the panelists were to conduct training programs for agencies and police officers dealing with NRI cases, embassies to take up the matter of distressed women on priority and setting up a national helpline for victims.

They also stressed on informing women about various schemes of the External Affairs Ministry, etc, according to an official statement. The experts also discussed the impact of a decree passed by a court of a foreign country pertaining to the matters of divorce, maintenance, child custody and inheritance, etc. on the aggrieved women; and deliberated upon the existing provisions under the Indian legal system which could provide relief to such women. Through this deliberation, NCW said it aimed at better coordination among different stakeholders to evolve effective legal measures towards the delivery of justice to aggrieved women.

