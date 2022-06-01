Left Menu

Training police, setting up helplines suggested at NCW consultation on women deserted in NRI marriages

Conducting training programmes for agencies and police officers dealing with women deserted in NRI marriage, setting up a national helpline for victims and informing them about various schemes were among deliberations held at a consultation organised by the NCW.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 21:13 IST
Training police, setting up helplines suggested at NCW consultation on women deserted in NRI marriages
  • Country:
  • India

Conducting training programmes for agencies and police officers dealing with women deserted in NRI marriage, setting up a national helpline for victims and informing them about various schemes were among deliberations held at a consultation organised by the NCW. The National Commission for Women organised the consultation on 'Transnational Access to Justice to Women Deserted in NRI Marriages: Policy & Procedural Gaps' to bring together all stakeholders designated to provide relief to Indian women deserted by their NRI husbands on one platform and to deliberate upon the challenges and technical issues faced in dealing with NRI matrimonial cases. Some of the important suggestions made by the panelists were to conduct training programs for agencies and police officers dealing with NRI cases, embassies to take up the matter of distressed women on priority and setting up a national helpline for victims.

They also stressed on informing women about various schemes of the External Affairs Ministry, etc, according to an official statement. The experts also discussed the impact of a decree passed by a court of a foreign country pertaining to the matters of divorce, maintenance, child custody and inheritance, etc. on the aggrieved women; and deliberated upon the existing provisions under the Indian legal system which could provide relief to such women. Through this deliberation, NCW said it aimed at better coordination among different stakeholders to evolve effective legal measures towards the delivery of justice to aggrieved women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022