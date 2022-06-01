Assam Police nabs fraudster for duping students for admission to medical courses

The Assam Police on Wednesday said it has arrested a person from West Bengal's Siliguri for allegedly duping students by promising to get them enrolled in MBBS and BDS courses.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police in a statement said that the accused, hailing from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, was nabbed from his hideout in Siliguri on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

''He was produced before a local court for transit remand and is being brought back to Assam for further lawful action in connection with the case,'' the statement said.

The case was registered in 2014 based on complaints of several victims who had paid huge amounts of money to the accused person for admission of their wards in the MBBS and BDS courses.

''The accused published a fake advertisement in a newspaper with contact details like email and phone numbers for admission to medical and dental colleges. The victims contacted him and paid a huge sum for admission of their wards,'' the CID said.

The statement claimed that the accused was on the run to avoid arrest since 2014. The case was closely monitored by the Gauhati High Court, which had ordered setting up of an SIT in 2021 to investigate the matter.

The SIT found out that the accused was in Tihar jail for two-and-half months in 2017 in connection with a similar case registered by the Delhi Police in 2015.

''The movement of the accused person was continuously traced. Two teams of CID, Assam were formed and sent to Siliguri and Ghaziabad to apprehend the person,'' it added.

