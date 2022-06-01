Left Menu

Anganwadi workers protest outside AAP office in Delhi over layoffs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 22:52 IST
A group of anganwadi workers on Wednesday protested outside the AAP office here over the termination of some of their colleagues and demanding an increase in honorarium.

Under the aegis of Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (DSAWHU), the workers protested at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters at Rouse Avenue.

There was no immediate reaction from the party.

''Our protests are against the termination of anganwadi workers. We have been staging protests at different locations every other day, including the Lieutenant Governor's residence and Prime Minister's Office, seeking answers as to why our workers have been terminated in this manner,'' DSAWHU member Vrishali Shruti said.

She said anganwadi workers have not received any concrete resolution from the Delhi government yet.

''Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's secretary had told us that our demands will be met soon but nothing was done. We haven't received any concrete resolution from the government yet,'' she said.

Earlier, DSAWHU had claimed that 991 anganwadi workers were issued termination notices by the Delhi government for participating in a 39-day strike to demand increase in honorarium and bring in respectable working hours.

The strike was suspended after former Delhi Lieutenant General Anil Baijal invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) against the workers.

