Amritsar: One dies in a firing incident

Lovepreet Singh and Gursimran Singh were shot at by two armed assailants, who came on a two-wheeler and fled after committing the crime, police said. Later, Lovepreet Singh, who was employed with a private bank, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, said Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 01-06-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 22:58 IST
A man succumbed to his bullet injuries in a firing incident that took place outside Khalsa College on GT Road here on Wednesday, police said. Lovepreet Singh and Gursimran Singh were shot at by two armed assailants, who came on a two-wheeler and fled after committing the crime, police said. Later, Lovepreet Singh, who was employed with a private bank, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, said Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh. Both Lovepreet and Gursimran were residents of Batala. Police said an investigation is underway. Police teams have been dispatched to nab the assailants, they said.

