Army GoC briefs J&K LG on security situation in valley

General Officer Commanding (GoC) of 15 Corps Lt General Amardeep Singh Aujla on Wednesday briefed Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha about the prevailing security situation in the valley.

The corps commander called on the Lt Governor at the Raj Bhavan here, an official spokesperson said.

The GoC briefed the Lt Governor about the prevailing security scenario in the Union Territory, he said.

Discussions were also held on various important issues related to the internal security management in Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson said.

The Lt Governor emphasised on the need for constant alertness and synergy among security agencies and civil administration to meet the security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir and ensuring safe and secure environment for the people, the official said.

