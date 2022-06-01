Left Menu

Bodies of couple found in canal in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-06-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 23:10 IST
Bodies of couple found in canal in Rajasthan
Bodies of a married couple were retrieved from a canal in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan on Wednesday.

Police said Harpal Singh (21) and his wife Manjeet Kaur (20) had gone to a gurdwara on Monday and were missing since then.

Their bodies were found floating in the Indira Gandhi Canal on Wednesday. Both were the residents of Talwara area of the district, police said.

The bodies were handed over to family members after the post-mortem.

