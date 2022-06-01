Bodies of couple found in canal in Rajasthan

Bodies of a married couple were retrieved from a canal in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan on Wednesday.

Police said Harpal Singh (21) and his wife Manjeet Kaur (20) had gone to a gurdwara on Monday and were missing since then.

Their bodies were found floating in the Indira Gandhi Canal on Wednesday. Both were the residents of Talwara area of the district, police said.

The bodies were handed over to family members after the post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)