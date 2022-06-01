7 accused of raping minor arrested in Jharkhand's Godda

Seven people accused of raping a 17-year-old girl and uploading her video on social media have been arrested in Jharkhand's Godda district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at a place under Rajabhitta police station area on Monday when the girl was allegedly taken to an abandoned place by the culprits.

On the complaint of the mother of the minor girl, an FIR was registered against the seven accused at Rajabhitta police station on Tuesday, police said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anand Mohan Singh said that after getting information about the incident, the girl was sent to the local Sadar Hospital for medical examination, following which a police team was formed, and raids were conducted to arrest the accused.

The police have also confiscated the mobile from which the video of the gang rape was made viral, the SDPO said. PTI CORR NAM MM MM

