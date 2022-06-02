Bengal wins SKOCH 'Ease of Doing Business' Award

Left Menu

The West Bengal government has bagged the SKOCH award for ease of doing business, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said.She said the state was chosen for the honours because of several initiatives taken by her government.Glad to share that in the SKOCH state of governance report 2021, West Bengal has topped nationally in the Ease of Doing Business.

The West Bengal government has bagged the SKOCH award for 'ease of doing business', Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said.

She said the state was chosen for the honours because of several initiatives taken by her government.

''Glad to share that in the SKOCH state of governance report 2021, West Bengal has topped nationally in the 'Ease of Doing Business'. The 'Star of Governance' SKOCH award is being conferred on us on 18th June at New Delhi,'' Banerjee tweeted on Wednesday.

''This award is being given for the initiatives taken by us in introducing around 100 new online services, reduction and rationalisation of around 500 business related compliance burdens on industry, development of department wise dashboards etc. Egiye Bangla!'' she added.

The state has recently won a SKOCH award for education.

