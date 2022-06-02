Left Menu

One killed, 8 injured as SUV turns turtle in UP’s Shahjahanpur

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 02-06-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 12:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A man died and eight women sustained injuries when a SUV in which they were travelling turned turtle in Tilhar area of the district on Thursday, police said.

The nine passengers, all employees of a private chemical company, were on their way to Nanital from Lucknow when the accident took place, they said.

Shubhraj Sharma (25), died on the spot, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Sanjay Kumar said.

The injured women were rushed to a nearby hospital from where they were referred to Lucknow, he said.

The women were stated to be trainee employees of the company, police said.

The body has been sent for the post-mortem examination, they said. PTI CORR ABN NB RDT RDT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

