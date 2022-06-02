Left Menu

Security beefed up after JD (S) leader hacked to death in Karnataka's Hassan

Security was beefed up in Karnataka's Hassan after a Janata Dal (Secular) leader was hacked to death on Wednesday.

ANI | Hassan (Karnataka) | Updated: 02-06-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 14:17 IST
Security beefed up after JD (S) leader hacked to death in Karnataka's Hassan
Security beefed up after JD(S) leader hacked to death in Hassan (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security was beefed up in Karnataka's Hassan after a Janata Dal (Secular) leader was hacked to death on Wednesday. The deceased JD (S) leader was identified as Prashant Nagaraj who was also a member of the Hassan City Municipal Council (HCMC).

A police official informed about the formation of three teams to nab the culprits. "Security has been increased near mortuary at Hassan after JD (S) Municipal member Prashant was killed last night by miscreants and three teams have been formed to nab the culprits," said R Srinivas Gowda, SP, Hassan.

The police have seized the murder weapons. According to the official, the incident took place at Laxmipura Extension in Hassan following which the JD (S) leader died on the spot.

The incident is said to have occurred while Nagaraj was returning home yesterday evening on his two-wheeler. Notably, Nagaraj's father was also murdered. He was also an HCMC member.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
3
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broad...

 Denmark
4
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022