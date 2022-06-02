VP Naidu holds talks with Senegalese President

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday held talks with Senegalese President Macky Sall during which the two countries agreed to further strengthen cooperation in sectors like defence, agriculture, railways, health, and energy.

Naidu, who arrived here on Wednesday on the second leg of his three-nation tour of Gabon, Senegal, and Qatar, assured Senegal of India's continued commitment to support its socio-economic development through ''all possible means'', the Vice-President's Secretariat tweeted.

''Vice President @MVenkaiahNaidu and President @Macky_Sall of Senegal held tête-à-tête followed by delegation-level talks in Dakar today. Reviewed the progress in our ties & agreed to further strengthen cooperation in agriculture, health, defence, railways, energy, culture, etc,'' Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

As part of the Vice President's ongoing visit to Africa, India and Senegal signed three MoUs pertaining to visa-free travel for officials, cooperation in youth matters, and cultural exchange.

The MoUs were signed and exchanged by Minister of State for Health, Dr. Bharati Pawar, and Senegalese Foreign Minister Aïssata Tall Sall in the Senegalese capital city of Dakar.

Earlier, the Vice President did a morning walk on the Atlantic coast in the capital city.

''Had a refreshing morning walk on the Atlantic coast in the beautiful city of Dakar in Senegal today. The people of Senegal are warm and affectionate. There is great potential to take forward India-Senegal ties,'' the Vice-President's Secretariat tweeted.

While Naidu's visit is the first by any Indian vice president to all three countries, it marks the first-ever high-level visit from India to Gabon and Senegal.

India and Senegal are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. His visit is expected to add momentum to India's engagement with Africa and emphasize New Delhi's commitment to the African continent, the Vice-President's Secretariat said in a statement ahead of his departure.

The last leg of the tour will be the visit to Qatar from June 4 to June 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)