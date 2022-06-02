Tennis-French Open order of play on Friday
Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 17:33 IST
Order of play on the main show court on the 13th day of the French Open on Friday (play times in GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): COURT PHILIPPE-CHARTIER
Not before 1245 Men's singles semi-final
5-Rafa Nadal (Spain) v 3-Alexander Zverev (Germany) Not before 1530
Men's singles semi-final 8-Casper Ruud (Norway) v 20-Marin Cilic (Croatia)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Man pleads guilty to killing five in Norway stabbing, bow-and-arrow attacks
On Norway's Arctic border with Russia, a town freezes ties with its eastern neighbor
Qatar to invest $5 bln in Spain's EU-funded recovery, Emir says
Portugal identifies five monkeypox infections, Spain has eight suspected cases
Russia expels 85 diplomats from France, Spain and Italy