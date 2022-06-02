Tennis-French Open order of play on Friday

Order of play on the main show court on the 13th day of the French Open on Friday (play times in GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): COURT PHILIPPE-CHARTIER

Not before 1245 Men's singles semi-final

5-Rafa Nadal (Spain) v 3-Alexander Zverev (Germany) Not before 1530

Men's singles semi-final 8-Casper Ruud (Norway) v 20-Marin Cilic (Croatia)

