Tennis-French Open order of play on Friday

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 17:33 IST
Order of play on the main show court on the 13th day of the French Open on Friday (play times in GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): COURT PHILIPPE-CHARTIER

Not before 1245 Men's singles semi-final

5-Rafa Nadal (Spain) v 3-Alexander Zverev (Germany) Not before 1530

Men's singles semi-final 8-Casper Ruud (Norway) v 20-Marin Cilic (Croatia)

