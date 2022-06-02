Undertrial dies at UP hospital after being taken from jail in semi-conscious state
A 28-year-old undertrial died at a hospital in Meerut after being taken from the Muzaffarnagar district jail in a semi-conscious state, an official said on Thursday.
Police have sent the body for post-mortem and initiated an investigation.
Muzaffarnagar District Jail Superintendent Sitaram Sharma told PTI that the inmate, Akash Valmiki, was rushed to Meerut Medical College on Wednesday night when his health deteriorated. ''The doctors at the hospital declared him dead,'' Sharma said, but did not comment on the inmate's earlier health status.
Valmiki was arrested on May 26 for allegedly attacking and molesting a girl in Shamli district.
