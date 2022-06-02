Teenager ends life after parents scold him for watching video games

A 18-year-old died by suicide as he was upset after his parents scolded him for playing video games, police said.

According to Malayampalayam police, the teenager, a resident of Vellottamparappu area of Kodumudi block of Erode district, appeared for Plus Two exam recently and used to play video games on his mobile phone. Despite his parents advice, he continued playing. On Wednesday evening, when his parents went to work in a mill, they received information that their son consumed poison in the house. They took him to hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The Malayampalayam police, who registered a case of suicide said the boy was in distressed mood for the past few days after watching the games continuously on mobile and took the extreme step due to mental stress.