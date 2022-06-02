Man held for killing 18-year-old neighbour over petty quarrel in Mumbai

A man allegedly killed his 18-year-old neighbor, following an argument over a petty issue in Juhu area of Mumbai, police said on Thursday.

The police arrested Shekhar Nair (55) for brutally stabbing to death his neighbour Suraj Kanojiya in Nehru Nagar locality of Juhu on Wednesday night, an official said. Kanojiya and another boy from the neighbourhood were playing with a dog outside the accused's house, when the latter scolded them and asked them to leave, he said. Kanojiya's mother Laxmi later reached the spot and started arguing with Nair, following which he attacked her, the official said.

When Kanojiya intervened to protect his mother, the accused stabbed him multiple times with a sharp weapon, killing him on the spot, he said.

Nair fled the scene and was later nabbed with the help of the Mumbai police's crime branch, the official said. Nair was employed as a driver, while the victim was a school dropout, he said, adding that a case of murder has been registered in this regard.

