Headcount of castes in Bihar gets cabinet nod

PTI | Patna | Updated: 02-06-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 19:14 IST
Headcount of castes in Bihar, which the Nitish Kumar government has taken up following the Centre's inability to conduct a caste-based census, received the state cabinet's nod on Thursday.

Briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting chaired by the CM, Chief Secretary Amir Subhani said a budgetary allocation of Rs 500 crore has been made for the exercise.

''The survey shall be completed by February 23 next year. Work will start no sooner than the notification is issued by the general administration department,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

