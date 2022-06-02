Left Menu

PTI | Nadiad | Updated: 02-06-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 20:06 IST
Arjun Waskale, Priyanka Sirakwar earn World Athletics U-20 Championships tickets

Arjun Waskale of Madhya Pradesh and Priyanka Sirakwar of Uttar Pradesh qualified for the upcoming World Athletics U-20 Championships to be held in Cali, Colombia, in the men's 1500m and women's 100m respectively during the National Federation Cup Junior Championships here on Thursday.

The 18-year-old Priyanka, who hails from Agra district, clocked 11.80 seconds in the women's 100m in the opening heats. The qualifying mark for the August 1-6 world event is 11.90 seconds. Aman Khokhar (Uttar Pradesh) was the fastest qualifier from the men's 100m heats, clocking 10.62 seconds, 0.02 seconds adrift of the World Athletics U-20 Championships qualifying mark. The 18-year-old Waskale had the double joy as he not only met the world junior event qualification standard, but also broke Sunil Dawar's meet record by clocking a personal best time of 3:46.31s in the men's 1500m. Gagan Singh of Haryana made his U-20 debut at the national level with a gold as he won the 5000m race in 14:44.92s, a shade slower than the time he clocked in the state U-20 meet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

