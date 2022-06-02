Left Menu

Man held for killing wife in Alappuzha district

During interrogation, Appukkuttan disclosed that he grabbed Hena by the neck and pushed her head against the wall during the fight leading to her death, they said.They were married six months ago.

PTI | Alappuzha | Updated: 02-06-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 20:12 IST
A 50-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing his wife in Cherthala in this coastal district, police said.

Hena, 42, was found dead in the bathroom of their residence at Kokkothamangalam near Cherthala on May 26.

She was taken to the hospital by her husband Appukkuttan, claiming that she had fallen in the bathroom. Doctors confirmed her death and the body was cremated after postmortem. However, the postmortem report revealed that she had suffered neck and brain injuries and it would not happen due to a fall. During interrogation, Appukkuttan disclosed that he grabbed Hena by the neck and pushed her head against the wall during the fight leading to her death, they said.

They were married six months ago. The woman had been undergoing treatment for bipolar disease since the age of 16.

Appukkuttan has been booked for murder and domestic violence. He will be produced before the magistrate court tomorrow.

Preliminary investigation suggests the accused had attacked his wife over dowry-related demands also, they added.

