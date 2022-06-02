Left Menu

SBI, AIBEA condemn killing of branch manager in Kashmir

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 20:48 IST
SBI, AIBEA condemn killing of branch manager in Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

SBI and AIBEA on Thursday condemned the killing of branch manager Vijay Kumar of Ellaquai Dehati Bank, a regional rural bank (RRB) sponsored by the country's largest lender.

Kumar was shot dead by suspected militants in South Kashmir’s Kulgam earlier in the day.

SBI, as the sponsor of Ellaquai Dehati Bank, remains committed to ensure the safety and well-being of all its employees, including those posted in the valley, the bank said in a statement.

EDB shall ensure that the bereaved family is provided with necessary support – financial and otherwise – on priority, SBI said.

Condemning the act, All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) general secretary CH Venkatachalam said it is a matter of serious concern to all in the banking sector.

''Every now and then we get such disturbing news from one state or the other. A lot of very qualified youngsters are joining the banks for their careers and better prospects. It is a pity that such incidents do happen periodically with no solution about the security of bank staff,'' he said.

If the banks and the government cannot safeguard the staff, bank employees cannot work in peace and without fear, Venkatachalam added.

''We strongly condemn this killing of an innocent bank manager and demand to bring the culprits to book,'' AIBEA said.

Canara Bank Officers' Association general secretary Ravi Kumar K said it is a brutal act and as an association ''we condemn this cowardly act''.

The association demanded strict action against those behind this killing, Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
2
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
3
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broad...

 Denmark
4
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022