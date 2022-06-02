Following are the top stories at 9 pm NATION: DEL79 DL-LDALL-KEJRIWAL-SISODIA Central agencies can frame, arrest Sisodia soon, claims Kejriwal; BJP lashes out New Delhi: The national capital's political atmosphere heated up Thursday after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed Central agencies can soon arrest his Deputy Manish Sisodia in some ''fake cases'', inviting a sharp reaction from the BJP which accused him of spreading lies to seek people's sympathy. DEL69 UP-PM-2NDLD GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY UP Investors Summit: PM Modi to lay foundation stone of over 1,400 projects worth Rs 80,000 crore Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the third Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit here and lay the foundation stone of 1,406 projects worth more than Rs 80,000 crore in the state, his office said.

DEL65 BIZ-LD SOCIALMEDIA RULES Govt proposes to amend social media rules; plans to set up grievance appellate committee New Delhi: The Centre plans to set up an appellate committee to look into appeals filed by individuals against the decisions of grievance officers of social media platforms.

DEL81 JK-2NDLD SHOT Bank manager from Rajasthan shot dead in Kashmir’s Kulgam district Srinagar: A 29-year-old bank manager hailing from Rajasthan was shot dead by a terrorist of banned Lashkar-e-Taiba inside his office premises in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday, making it eighth targeted killing in the Valley since May 1 and the third of a non-Muslim government employee.

DEL78 MHA-JK-LD SECURITY Doval, RAW chief meet Shah after terrorists kill Hindu bank employee in JK New Delhi: Hours after a Hindu bank employee was killed in Kashmir on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting of top officials including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and is believed to have discussed the security situation in the union territory which has witnessed a spate of targeted killings since May.

DEL77 2ND LD BHAJAN SOPORI Santoor maestro Bhajan Sopori dies in Gurugram hospital New Delhi: Santoor maestro Bhajan Sopori, often referred to as the 'saint of santoor' and 'king of strings’ for his mastery over the instrument, died on Thursday at a Gurugram hospital following a battle with cancer. DEL70 2NDLD SONIA-COVID Cong chief Sonia Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19; Surjewala says she is determined to appear before ED on Jun 8 New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19 and has isolated herself, the party said.

DEL38 SHAH-PRITHVIRAJ Journey of India's cultural revival will take it back to glory days: Amit Shah New Delhi: Asserting that an era of cultural revival began in India in 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the BJP to power, Home Minister Amit Shah has said this journey will take the country to heights of glory it enjoyed earlier.

DEL66 MOE-LD PM SHRI SCHOOLS Centre to set up 'PM Shri Schools' to prepare students for future: Education Minister New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said the Centre is planning to set up ''PM Shri Schools'' which will be aimed at preparing students for future and will be the laboratory of new National Education Policy (NEP).

MDS3 TL-KCR-CENTRE Centre conspiring to weaken states financially: KCR Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday alleged that the NDA government at the Centre is conspiring to weaken the states financially and also discriminated against Telangana.

MDS10 TL-GOVT-GSDP Telangana’s GSDP more than doubles to Rs 11.55 lakh cr in 8 yrs Hyderabad: Telangana’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) more than doubled to Rs 11.55 lakh crore during the last eight years, besides showing similar trend in per capita income, which is pegged at Rs 2.79 lakh in 2021 from 1.24 lakh in 2014, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said on Thursday.

BOM16 MH-COURT-LD RAPE-DEATH Sakinaka rape-murder: Accused gets death sentence, court says leniency will not do Mumbai: A court here on Thursday awarded death penalty to a 45-year-old man for the brutal rape and murder of a 34-year-old woman in Mumbai's Sakinaka area in September 2021, stating that showing mercy in such cases will be a ''travesty of justice.'' LEGAL: LGD8 DL-HC-LD JAIN ED moves HC against order allowing presence of lawyer during Jain’s interrogation New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday approached the Delhi High Court challenging a trial court’s order allowing the presence of a lawyer during the interrogation of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, arrested in a money laundering case.

LGD6 CH-HC-MOOSEWALA-BISHNOI Moosewala murder: HC dismisses Lawrence Bishnoi's plea on Punjab police custody Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court Thursday dismissed a petition of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who was seeking appropriate directions for not handing over his custody to the Punjab police in the singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

PTI VN VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)