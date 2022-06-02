Left Menu

Security cover of 424 people to be restored from June 7, Punjab govt tells HC

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-06-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 21:18 IST
Security cover of 424 people to be restored from June 7, Punjab govt tells HC
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab and Haryana High Court was on Thursday informed that the security cover of 424 protectees which was scaled down on a temporary basis will be restored from June 7.

The Punjab government last week had pruned the security cover of 424 people, including slain Punabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead on Sunday.

Punjab's senior deputy advocate general Gaurav Dhuriwala told the High Court about this after a petition of former deputy chief minister O P Soni against the withdrawal of his security came up for a hearing in the court of Justice Raj Mohan Singh.

The Punjab government had curtailed the security cover in the wake of ''Ghallughara week'' and the anniversary of Operation Bluestar, which was carried out by the Army to flush out militants from the Golden Temple complex in June, 1984.

At that time, the Punjab Police had said that the security personnel were ''being withdrawn on a purely temporary basis in connection with an emergent law and order duty''.

A day after the state government's decision, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the state's Mansa district.

The opposition has slammed the AAP government in the state for the move and making names of the protectees ''public''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
2
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
3
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broad...

 Denmark
4
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022