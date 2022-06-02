Security cover of 424 people to be restored from June 7, Punjab govt tells HC
- Country:
- India
The Punjab and Haryana High Court was on Thursday informed that the security cover of 424 protectees which was scaled down on a temporary basis will be restored from June 7.
The Punjab government last week had pruned the security cover of 424 people, including slain Punabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead on Sunday.
Punjab's senior deputy advocate general Gaurav Dhuriwala told the High Court about this after a petition of former deputy chief minister O P Soni against the withdrawal of his security came up for a hearing in the court of Justice Raj Mohan Singh.
The Punjab government had curtailed the security cover in the wake of ''Ghallughara week'' and the anniversary of Operation Bluestar, which was carried out by the Army to flush out militants from the Golden Temple complex in June, 1984.
At that time, the Punjab Police had said that the security personnel were ''being withdrawn on a purely temporary basis in connection with an emergent law and order duty''.
A day after the state government's decision, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the state's Mansa district.
The opposition has slammed the AAP government in the state for the move and making names of the protectees ''public''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Nine new Judges take oath of office in Delhi High Court, strength rises to 44
Calcutta High Court terms irregularities in School Service Commission's appointments of teaching, non-teaching staff in 2016 panel as public scam.
US retreat instigated the toppling of Afghan Army: Report
Imran Khan claims army families will back him to remove 'imported govt' of PM Shehbaz
Pune: Few students of Army Institute of Technology fall ill; high heat, low water intake cited as reasons