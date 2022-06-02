Security cover of 424 people to be restored from June 7, Punjab govt tells HC

The Punjab and Haryana High Court was on Thursday informed that the security cover of 424 protectees which was scaled down on a temporary basis will be restored from June 7.

The Punjab government last week had pruned the security cover of 424 people, including slain Punabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead on Sunday.

Punjab's senior deputy advocate general Gaurav Dhuriwala told the High Court about this after a petition of former deputy chief minister O P Soni against the withdrawal of his security came up for a hearing in the court of Justice Raj Mohan Singh.

The Punjab government had curtailed the security cover in the wake of ''Ghallughara week'' and the anniversary of Operation Bluestar, which was carried out by the Army to flush out militants from the Golden Temple complex in June, 1984.

At that time, the Punjab Police had said that the security personnel were ''being withdrawn on a purely temporary basis in connection with an emergent law and order duty''.

A day after the state government's decision, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the state's Mansa district.

The opposition has slammed the AAP government in the state for the move and making names of the protectees ''public''.

