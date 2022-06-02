Bike riders die in road collision in UP village

Two bikers were killed in a road accident here in a village on Thursday colliding head-on with another motorcycle, Police said. Police have sent their bodies for post mortem examination and initiated an investigation. The deceased were identified as Pradeep, 29, and Praveen Pandey, 26, Kudwar Police Station SHO Akhilesh Kumar Singh said.

''Their bike collided with another bike near Badhara village. The two were thrown off the bike and injured their head. They were taken to a hospital where they succumbed during treatment,'' said Singh.

