Assam: Policeman arrested for trying to bribe senior for posting

PTI | Nagaon | Updated: 02-06-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 21:25 IST
An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police in Nagaon district in Assam was arrested on Thursday for allegedly trying to bribe the district DSP for a posting, a senior official said.

According to Nagaon's Superintendent of Police Leena Doley, ASI Abdul Mutalib was arrested by DSP Tridib Kumbang for trying to offer him Rs 10,000.

''Appropriate action will be taken against Mutalib, if found guilty. A case has been registered,'' she added.

Doley said that Mutalib, who was working at Nagaon police reserve, tried to bribe the DSP for a suitable posting.

