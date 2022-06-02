Left Menu

WB CID begins probe into alleged irregularities in appointment in Kalyani AIIMS

It is in a very early stage, the CID official said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-06-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 21:59 IST
WB CID begins probe into alleged irregularities in appointment in Kalyani AIIMS
  • Country:
  • India

In the backdrop of CBI probing the purported malpractices in SSC appointments, the West Bengal CID on Thursday started its investigation into alleged irregularities in recruitment at Kalyani AIIMS, an official said. The CID probe is being held following the lodging of an FIR by a person Sariful Islam in May in which he named eight BJP leaders, including the Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar and MP Jagannath Sarkar, he said.

BJP MLAs Niladri Shekhar Dana and Bankim Chandra Ghosh were also named in the FIR, which alleged that the eight named in it had misused their positions to help appoint people known to them at the Central government-run multispecialty hospital at Kalyani in Nadia district.

All of them have been charged under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (acts done by several people with a common intention) and sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said.

Several other FIRs were also launched in the case, he said.

Kalyani Police handed over documents related to the case to the CID sleuths on Thursday.

''We have collected the documents related to the matter. We will sort out how to proceed with the investigation. It is in a very early stage,'' the CID official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
2
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
3
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broad...

 Denmark
4
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022