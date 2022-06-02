Left Menu

3 held for forcing girl to donate ovum to fertility hospital in TN

PTI | Erode | Updated: 02-06-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 22:24 IST
Three people, including two women were arrested on Thursday for forcing a 13-year-old girl to donate egg eight times at a private fertility hospital here.

According to police, Indirani (40), a tout for Sudha Hospital, had forcibly taken her daughter to the facility for ovum donation in return for money. Indirani was accompanied by her paramour Syed Ali and another woman during the visit to the hospital.

The hospital is said to have paid a total of Rs 25,000 to the accused.

Unable to bear the torture of her mother, the girl had gone to her relative's house in Salem in May and narrated the ordeal.

Meanwhile, the relatives lodged a complaint against Indirani and two others with Erode South Police this morning following which they were arrested.

The victim was rescued by the police from the trio and admitted to the Government Headquarters Hospital in the city.

Police are interrogating the accused and the hospital authorities.

